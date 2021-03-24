A Court in Japan recently pronounced a judgement ordering a woman to pay compensation that is equivalent to 70,000 INR with the charge of having sex with another woman, whose husband had filed a case in this regard one year ago.

As per reports, the Tokyo District Court ordered a woman to pay 1, 100, 00 yen to the husband of the woman with whom she had sex. The ruling was issued last month.

The husband had filed a case in this regard alleging that the woman and his wife met online, according to the Asahi Shimbun. On the other hand, the accused woman maintained in court that since the accusation neither ruins the marriage nor constitutes infidelity she should not be penalised.

But the court ordered the woman to compensate the husband, saying that an act undermining peace does not constitute infidelity in marriage. However the Court held that a same-sex couple is an agreement between two people, and on that basis, it can be said that it bears the same obligations to fidelity that a legally married couple of opposite genders undertakes.