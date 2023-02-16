Duo performs ‘Manwa Laage’ with semi classical steps; Watch

Several videos catch our attention while scrolling through social media. Dance clips appear to be particularly popular among them. They are enjoyable to watch, and many of them go viral. If you enjoy watching the same, you won’t want to miss this couple performing semi-classical on Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s song Manwa Laage.

The footage opens up with a couple dressed in blue outfits. They can be seen grooving to popular track of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone ‘Manwa laage.’ They match the steps and the facial expressions and performed to the song without missing any beats.

The clip was shared by rishisharma08.04 on his Instagram handle. The post was shared with a caption that reads, “Manwa laage Tried semi classical for the first time and this choreo is done on spot by @simran_chantel, recreate it and tag us…Don’t forget to save and share, much appreciated.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Love how it was so graceful, key factor for a classical dance, and you aced it as usual.” Another commented, “It’s choreographed and presented smoothly and beautifully. And it seems you’re quite well with this dance style.” A third comment read, “I can’t believe that you choreographed this. How are you so talented. This doesn’t look like you’re doing it for the first, which only reflects that you’re such an amazing dancer.”

