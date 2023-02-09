Couple grooves to King’s famous track ‘Maan meri jaan’: Watch viral video

The internet is a storehouse of entertaining content. Every now and then, we come across videos and photos that leave us amazed. One such entertaining video we have for you. Wondering what those are? Read to know.

The video opens up with a couple dancing excitedly at their baby shower. In the video it can also be seen that the couple lights up the dance floor while grooving in the King’s Maan Meri Jaan. We admired the way the man followed the lady’s head and couldn’t take his eyes off her.

This adorable clip was shared by an Instagram user named Dimple Brahmbhatt, who is a Mumbai-based makeup artist with a caption. The caption in the post reads,” Here’s your sign to dance your heart out at your baby shower!”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly disappointed by the video, netizens flooded the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Love how he’s constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he’s doing the right step or not.” Another commented,” This is so sweet ..women leading and guy following…love it.” A third comment read,” How adorably beautiful vibe it is…absolutely lovely couple.”

