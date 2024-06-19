Couple discovers cobra in Amazon package in Bengaluru, Viral post shocks internet

Snakes and reptiles can be seen roaming here and there these days especially due to the rainy season. Meanwhile, an incident of a couple discovering a cobra in the package they ordered online from Amazon App in Bengaluru is going viral over the internet.

According to ANI reports, the couple had ordered an Xbox controller online but were shocked to see a spectacled cobra inside the package. Fortunately, the venomous reptile was stuck to packaging tape, and couldn’t cause harm.

Sharing the video, the couple informed that they ordered an Xbox controller a few days ago from Amazon and a live snake in the package. The package was directly handed over to them and it was not left outside.

Responding to the incident, the Amazon Help desk responded, “We’re sorry to know about the inconvenience you’ve had with the Amazon order. We’d like to have this checked. Please share the required details here, and our team will get back to you soon with an update.”

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Cobra doesn’t even live in the Amazons how is this possible” Another person wrote, “I’m surprised they didn’t send it back saying we’d ordered the non-spectacled cobra.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “It looks intentional to me, someone is not happy with their jobs and doesn’t want others to be happy too.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Ordered Xbox controller but delivered cobra joystick @amazonIN process exchange or refund” A fifth person wrote, “Didn’t know Microsoft launched “Cobra Kai” on Xbox..”