Couple caught romancing on a bike while traveling on public road in Rajasthan, Video goes viral

Romancing isn’t a crime but doing it on public roads might land you in trouble. Recently a couple in Rajasthan were seen romancing while riding a motorcycle in the middle of a road. The video of the same has gone viral on the Internet.

The video of the above-mentioned incident has been shared by many netizens and soon trended on social media. In the video, it can be seen that a man is riding a motorcycle without a helmet on a public road and his girlfriend is seen sitting on the tank while hugging him. Such an act of lovemaking on a moving vehicle shows an open violation of traffic rules. Not only the rider and his girlfriend were risking their lives but also putting a fellow rider’s life at risk.

Sources revealed that the video was found to be from Ajmer of Rajasthan. After the incident was found by Police, a case was registered under various IPC sections, reported sources.

A case under IPC sections 336 (endangering life), 279 (negligent act), and 294 (obscene act in a public place) were registered by the Police.

A few weeks back in January (2023), a similar video came forward in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. A couple was seen romancing on a scooter.