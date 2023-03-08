Couple caught romancing on a bike on holi eve in Jaipur: Watch

In a shocking incident, a couple from Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, was caught on camera performing ‘romancing stunts’ on a motorbike on the eve of Holi.

The video was apparently shot by a passenger in a car. Soon, the clip went viral on social media.

The viral video shows the girl sitting on the petrol tank of the Royal Enfield bike as the man drives the two wheeler. The girl is holding the boy in her arms, and in the pictures, the girl is also seen laughing.

Police have now started a search for the accused couple based on the registration number of the bike.

Police officials said that the traffic police are likely to penalise the accused couple.

Earlier, a similar video of a loving couple from Ajmer district went viral on social media. On Pushkar Road in the city, a young man and a woman were openly seen performing romantic stunts on a motorcycle. The young man was riding a bike, and the girl was sitting on the petrol tank facing the young man. After the video went viral, the police arrested the accused youth.