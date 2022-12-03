Couple books entire plane to fly with relatives for wedding: Watch viral video

In a rare affair a couple recently booked the entire plane to take with them almost all their friends and relatives to the destination wedding venue. The news surfaced after an Instagram user shreyaa_shaah shared the video clip of the whole relatives flying along with the couple and the video went viral. Posted to Insta only 3 days ago the video clip has so far amassed more than 781,350 likes.

Indian weddings are very interesting affair where nobody wants to leave any stone unturned for entertainment. And many people want to enjoy the whole wedding solemnisation along with their friends and relatives. Besides, these days destination wedding is the most preferred choice for many couples.

While this is the situation a couple probably went a step forward and booked an entire plane so that most of their friends and relatives can accommodate so that all of them can fly to the wedding destination site.

The video also mixes Sukhbir, Ikka•Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix). The Insta captioned the video, “ Let’s roll. Guess where we’re off to for the wedding?”

And the video earned a number of interesting comments. A user wrote, “Aaj gareeb si feeling aa rahi hai” (today I am feeling I am poor) while another user wrote, “bas itna paisa kamana h, rishtedaaro ko toh train se le jaunga tab.”(I should earn that amount with which I can take my relatives on train).

Another Instagram user quipped, “Ladke k Fufaji pilot k pass baithe hain” (Uncle of the groom is sitting near the pilot). It often happens that the uncle of the groom in many weddings sit with the driver. Probably he means to tell this.

Yet another user wrote, “ye same log hai jo baadmei bolenge khane mei Paneer fresh nahi tha” (These are the same people who would later tell that the paneer of the curry they were given to eat was not fresh.

And another user commented,”Shaadi bhi plane me kar lete (You should have married in the plane only).

