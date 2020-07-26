The past few days have been very positive in terms of developing the coronavirus vaccine. Work is being done on more than 140 vaccine candidates worldwide, but it is a big thing to have more than 21 vaccines in the clinical trial process. From the start of human trials of Covaxin, India’s first indigenous vaccine, to the success of the vaccine trials of Russia, China and vaccine trials of Oxford University in Britain, scientists have made many breakthroughs in the past few days. The result of all these positive results is that the vaccine is expected to be ready soon.

The results of the Human Trial of the Oxford University Vaccine, released recently, say that both antibodies and T-cells are formed in the body of the volunteers. At the same time, the role of T-cells is being said to be important in terms of immunity towards Corona. But what are these T-cells after all, how do they work and why are they being described as more important than antibodies against corona infection?

T- cells are important for effective vaccine

Indeed, during the testing of the corona vaccine, if antibodies are formed in the body, it is believed that immunity is being produced in the body against the virus. However, in addition to Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and its partner BioNotech, the Chinese vaccine report of Cancino’s company cited the presence of T-cells rather than antibodies as more important in terms of immunity.

According to experts, if T-cells are active in the body, it guarantees immunity for a long time. The reason is that these are the cells that identify the virus.

What are T-cells?

T-cells is a type of white blood cell i.e leukocyte. They are an important part of our immune system. T-cells detect the virus and activate other immune cells against it.

How long do antibodies work?

Research studies on corona have revealed that antibodies against the virus in the human body are no longer active and their numbers are also decreasing rapidly. In this regard, a report of BBC also came that how long will the vaccine protect us from the corona virus. A Russian vaccine was claimed recently that it would prevent infection for the next two years.

T-cells compared to antibodies

In 2003, the virus that spread SARS disease was the virus of the Corona family. At that time, T-cells response was born in the body, it is active even today, 17 years after that disease, i.e. those people will not be infected with SARS again. In fact, T-cells remember chronic disease for many decades, and whenever an attack occurs on the body, they respond in the same way as it did the first time.

Several types of coronavirus have appeared so far. According to a study by King’s College, London, it attacks the human body in six ways. Some have a very mild infection, some serious. Even many patients are dying. At the same time, people who are recovering from this soon or recovering on their own, as the results of the sero survey also indicate, may be due to the presence of T-cells in the patients’ body. However, it is being said that research and intensive studies are needed.