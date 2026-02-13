Content creator takes 30 ‘Aaji Bais’ to Ayodhya, gifts them first-ever jhumkas in viral video

Advertisement

A heartwarming video shared by content creator Siddhesh Lokare has struck an emotional chord on social media, showing him taking over 30 elderly women, fondly called Aaji Bais, on a special trip to Ayodhya.

The video documents the group’s pilgrimage to the Ram Mandir, capturing moments of joy, devotion, and companionship throughout the journey. One scene in particular has gone viral. Lokare gifting each woman what he describes as their “first-ever” pair of jhumkas (earrings).

Many of the women revealed they had never worn earrings before, making the simple gesture deeply emotional. The video shows them smiling proudly, some visibly moved, as they try on the jewellery during the trip.

Shared on Lokare’s social media handle @sidiously_, the clip has received widespread praise, with users calling the gesture thoughtful, respectful, and rare in an era of performative content. Viewers applauded the creator for highlighting elderly women’s joy and dignity while turning a pilgrimage into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The viral moment has since become a reminder of how small acts of kindness, when done sincerely, can create powerful stories of connection and care.

