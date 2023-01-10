Construction worker not supplied with safety measures: Watch video

Bhubaneswar: In a recent video it was seen that a construction worker is working at a very high place during the construction of a building. He was seen sitting on a tiny scaffolding edge which might prove lethal at any time. More importantly, he was seen doing the work without any safety measures. As the video was posted to social media, netizens showed their concern for the worker and raised the question that why he was not supplied with safety gears by the contractor who engaged him in the construction work. It was also seen that the worker is a young boy who should receive education at this age while he was working.

Posted by Dr Showkat Shah @shahshowkat07 on January 8 the video has gone viral earing more than 1.7 Million views so far while it has also garnered 517 re-tweets, 566 quote tweets and 3355 likes. The video was captioned, “He needs appreciation and all praise…”

The video earned several comments where people wanted to send a message to the person who engaged him. A twitter user wrote, “And his contractor needs to be shown the way to jail!! Ridiculous apathy to safety!!!,” while another wrote, “Before appreciation, his company or his employer needs to provide him with the safety belts, etc & should have followed safety standards.”

Another user commented, “Shouldn’t have been permitted. It is risking a life.”

To the question that the worker should be given chance to get education a user replied, “No sir.. he needs safety first.. accident can happen anytime.. this is not right way of working. He is risking his life. This is not applicable.”

Watch the video here: