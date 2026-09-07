Colombian woman turns neighbourhood gossip into a business

Advertisement

A 67-year-old woman in Colombia has turned neighbourhood gossip into an unusual source of income, claiming the business has even helped her buy two houses.

Referred to as Miryam the woman from the Armenian area of Quindo department of Colombia, calls herself a professional ‘chismosa’ (gossip).

She monitors neighborhood arguments, lovers’ tiffs, suspected infidelities and other village goings-on and then sells information about it to any clients who care to buy it.

Local sources say she sells the common varieties of gossip for a few thousand Colombian pesos, though more important details can fetch large sums.

Apparently she once collected 700,000 Colombian pesos to remain silent about a suspected affair.

Miryam has books of names and facts, and has displayed a folder of photos and of facts regarding neighbors.

Miryam says she shares gossip only with verification and evidence.

Advertisement

The odd shop does draw interest and scrutiny from the public, and Miryam does have several complaining neighbors who charge her with lack of discretion and violation of privacy.

Miryam nevertheless says that even complaint-readers will come back.

While Miryam claims her earnings helped her purchase two houses, that financial claim has not been independently verified through property or financial records.

Watch the post here:</

ICYMI: In Colombia, a 67-year-old woman named Miryam turned neighborhood gossip into a full-time business.

She sits outside every morning with a notebook, records affairs, fights and secrets, then sells the information to her neighbors.

Light gossip: 5,000–10,000 pesos.

The… pic.twitter.com/d0E32UdmAh — Victoria Ellis 🇺🇲🇺🇲❤️ (@Ellis5ol) August 31, 2026

h4>