Cobra swallows cough syrup bottle in Odisha, watch what happens next

Bhubaneswar: A cobra snake on Wednesday swallowed a cough syrup bottle. However, it then struggled to regurgitate it. Now, a few members of the Snake Helpline came to the rescue of the reptile. The incident took place in the capital city of Odisha.

As per the information a common cobra was seen trying to swallow a plastic cough syrup bottle. However, despite its best effort the reptile struggled to regurgitate it. It was observed by some people who called the snake helpline members. After getting information the snake helpline members reached the spot and initiated rescue operation.

They gently widened the lower jaw of the snake to free the rim of the base of the bottle. They did with great risk. Within some time the bottle came a little bit outside. Finally it got removed from the mouth of the cobra while the snake was saved.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared two videos of the cobra rescue operation on his X handle on Wednesday. The post has gone viral. Posted three hours ago from now, the post has already grabbed a huge 22.7k views.

The caption of the post reads, “A Common cobra swallowed a cough syrup bottle in Bhubaneswar & was struggling to regurgitate it. Volunteers from snake help line gently widened the lower jaw to free the rim of the base of the bottle with great risk & saved a precious life. Kudos.”

Besides a large number of views, the post also earned a few valuable comments. Following are some of them.

This is why strict rules for not littering should be made specially in and around protected areas

In the process of saving the snake, luckily it didnt bite anyone.

Thank goodness for such empathetic and brave people

Plastic has reached every corner of earth!

What’s the matter that Cobra also got addicted to drugs.

Watch the video here: