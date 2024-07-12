Cobra gets stuck in empty milk bottle in Bhubaneswar, snake helpline rescue it with bare hands, watch

Animals often get stuck in different things. Recently, a cobra got trapped inside an empty milk bottle in outskirts of capital city of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, a resident of Jamukoli discovered the venomous snake being stuck in the bottle. He immediately informed snake helpline about the incident.

On receiving information about it, snake helpline officials arrived at the spot and initiated operation to rescue the snake. One Bideshi Mohapatra first tried to gently pull the 3.5-foot snake out of the bottle, but it kept getting back into it. After a few attempts, with the help of another helpline official they managed to take it out.

Reportedly, the officials lubricated the snake’s body with coconut oil and gently pulled it out. The oil helped the snake’s body slip out easily and smoothly without causing any harm.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @susantananda3. He shared the video with a caption that read, “A common cobra inserted its head inside an abandoned milk bottle & swallowed a rat. Got stuck at the rim of the bottle due to swelling of the body. Snake Helpline volunteers using coconut oil, lubricated the deadly cobras & gently pulled it out to freedom. My deep appreciation.”

After being shared, the video has garnered over 20 thousand views, while hundreds of X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “That is commitment at the highest level, even be assumed that there was anti venom on hand that was a risky risky thing to do.” Another X user commented, “nice, they did not break the bottle.”