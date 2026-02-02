Class VII boy defrauded of gold jewellery worth Rs 85 lakhs for momos

Advertisement

A class 7 boy’s fondness for momos took a shocking turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, where his craving for the popular snack allegedly led to the loss of jewellery worth nearly Rs 85 lakhs from his family.

What began as an innocent food habit reportedly turned into a case of manipulation.

According to the complaint, three men who run a local momo stall allegedly lured the minor by offering him free momos and gradually convinced him to bring jewellery from his home in exchange for momos.

The boy’s father, Vimlesh Mishra, a temple priest from Varanasi, stated that his son is extremely fond of momos. He alleged that the stall owners took advantage of his son’s innocence and persuaded the child to hand over jewellery from the house.

Advertisement

Over time, the boy allegedly took jewellery belonging to his family and gave it to the three men in exchange for free food.

The incident came to light when Mishra’s sister visited the house and asked for her jewellery. When the family opened the cupboard, they were shocked to find it empty. Upon being questioned, the boy revealed that he had given all the jewellery to the Momo sellers.

Following this, Vimlesh Mishra lodged a written complaint at the local police station, naming all three accused. He stated that the stolen jewellery is valued at around Rs 85 lakh.

Police have registered the case and have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.