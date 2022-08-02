Class 1 Student Writes Letter to PM Modi on Pencil, Maggie Price Rise

A girl studying in Class 1 has written a heartwarming letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding rise in price of pencils and maggie and about the hardship she is facing due to price rise.

The girl, Kriti Dubey, of Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district wrote in her letter, “My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have caused an immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have got costlier and the price of Maggi has been increased, too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil.”

Her father and advocate Vishal Dubey has confirmed the letter on social media. He told media, “It’s my daughter’s Mann ki Baat. She got annoyed recently when her mother scolded when she lost her pencil in school.”

The letter written in Hindi has gone viral on the social media.