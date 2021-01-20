Clash Of Titans: A Fierce Battle Between Two Tigers, Watch The Viral Video

New Delhi: The video of a fierce battle between two tigers in a forest has gone viral on internet after it was shared on twitter on Tuesday.

The video shows two tigers walking side by side like two pedestrian taking a walk on the road but after some seconds, suddenly one of the tiger attacks the other and soon a fierce battle ensues.

However, the battle ends as soon as it started as one of the tigers lost the fight and admits defeat.

The winning tiger then left the area, leaving the other tiger crouching there in fear.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter page. He tweeted the video with the caption, “Clash of the titans. Only from India. Best thing you will watch. Received via whatsapp”.

The video appears to be shot from a moving vehicle that was passing through the area of the fight.

The netizens were amazed by the fight and soon the video become viral on the social media platform already with 122k views and 9.4k likes and 1.7k retweets.