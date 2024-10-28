Chinese woman calls Indian food ‘dirty’, Indian YouTuber proves her wrong, watch

A Chinese woman claimed Indian food ‘dirty’ and shows a few clip to an Indian YouTuber who merely laughs at it. Yet, he later takes the girl to an Indian Restaurant in China and proves her wrong about her view towards Indian food. This is what was seen in a recent video that has gone viral so far on social media.

The Indian Vlogger laughed as the Chinese girl showed him a number of videos on Indian food. The woman shows shocking clips on her phone, including one where a vendor uses his armpits to shape dough balls and another where a cook washes his hands directly over a cooking pan.

And based on that as she claimed that Indian foods are ‘dirty’ the Indian YouTuber explained her that such unhygienic practices are exceptions rather than the norm in Indian street food culture.

Later he took the Chinese woman to an Indian restaurant in China to show the authentic side of Indian cuisine so that her perspective can change. At the restaurant they ate dal makhni, shahi paneer, and naan. And then the Chinese woman said it ‘yummy’ as her perspective changed.

