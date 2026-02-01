Chinese programmer dies due to overwork, receives work related messages hours after death

Advertisement

Guangzhou: The sudden death of a 32-year-old Chinese programmer after an intense work week, has reignited public debate over China’s demanding work culture and long hours, after his family claimed chronic overwork led to his death.

According to a reports, Gao Guanghui, a programmer based in Guangzhou, collapsed at home on November 29, 2025, after feeling unwell but continuing to work. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead later that afternoon. The cause of death was listed as a sudden heart attack.

Gao had been working extended hours for several years, particularly after being promoted to team leader in 2021. His wife, identified as Li, said working overtime had become routine. She often urged him to return home on time. “If I could turn back time, I would force him to quit his work,” she was quoted as saying.

Public anger intensified after reports claimed that eight hours after Gao’s death, his phone received a work-related message requesting urgent inspection. The incident triggered widespread outrage on Chinese social media, with users criticizing companies for maintaining an “always-on” work culture despite labour laws limiting work to eight hours a day and 44 hours a week.

Advertisement

Gao came from a modest background, having migrated to Guangzhou from Henan province with his parents. Reports said that he had a difficult childhood, collecting garbage for pocket money and taking up part-time jobs during college. He later married his schoolmate, and the couple had no children.

Some local media reported that Gao’s employer has provided compensation to the family but denied legal responsibility for his death.

Online reactions were swift and emotional. “No job is worth your life,” one user wrote. Another said, “He worked until the last moment of his life.” Others called for stricter enforcement of labour laws and accountability for companies that rely heavily on overtime.

Also Read: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes nearly 7 million guests in 2025