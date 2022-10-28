Chinese officials urges newlyweds to get pregnant within a year

Hongkong: The Chinese authorities are calling the newly wed couple and urging them to have children soon after getting married to improve the country’s population development strategy.

Thousands responded to a post on the Chinese social network Weibo Thursday, reporting calls from local health services asking if they were pregnant.

In a post, a Weibo user named ‘lost shuyushou described a colleague’s experience in which she answered a call from the Nanjing city government’s women’s health service.

The user said an official asked her colleague that the local government “wants newlyweds to be pregnant within a year and their target is to make a phone call every quarter.”

The Nanjing municipal government and the National Health Commission did not immediately respond to the requests for comment. The post was immediately put down after it was posted.

In China, the government had imposed a one child policy from 1980 t0 2015 and later switched to a three child policy.

The Chinese authorities have imposed tax deductions, longer maternity leave, enhanced medical insurance, housing subsidies and extra money for a third child.