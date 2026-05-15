Chinese officer’s calm reaction as Trump’s air force one lands behind him goes viral

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A viral video showing a Chinese officer standing completely still as Donald Trump’s Air Force One landed behind him has left social media users impressed by his composure.

A video of a Chinese airport officer remaining perfectly calm while a massive aircraft landed behind him is going viral across social media platforms.

The clip shows the officer standing on the runway as Air Force One carrying Donald Trump approached from behind during a visit to China. Despite the loud engine noise and strong wind caused by the aircraft, the officer did not flinch or move from his position.

The video quickly caught attention online, with many users praising the officer’s discipline and focus. Several people joked that he had “nerves of steel,” while others compared the moment to scenes from action movies.

Many viewers were especially surprised by how calmly the officer stood, even as the powerful aircraft came closer and the air around him became visibly intense due to the jet blast.

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Social media users also pointed out the level of training and professionalism shown by security and airport personnel during high-profile international visits.

The short clip has now gained millions of views online, with users continuing to share reactions, memes, and edits inspired by the officer’s expressionless reaction during the dramatic landing moment.

Watch the video here:

🇨🇳 This Chinese soldier didn’t even flinch with Air Force One’s jet engines roaring right next to him! That’s what true discipline looks like. Not moving a single inch! pic.twitter.com/DFeGCanKN3 — Cici (@cici_grj) May 14, 2026