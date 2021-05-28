A throwback video of a Chinese girl singing Shah Rukh Khan’s super hit song ‘Aankehin Khuli’ from his film ‘Mohabbatein’ has resurfaced and been doing rounds on the social media. Twitter user Kaveri posted the video from 2018 and netizens are going gaga over it.

The Chinese girl sang a Bollywood song ‘Aankhein Khuli’ which was composed by Jatin Lalit and sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The music video of the song also features Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwaraya Rai from the film ‘Mohabbatein’.

Watch the video here:

Chinese Revenge – they are doing to our songs what we did to their food. pic.twitter.com/UXWPm3Uf7j — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) May 27, 2021

In the video the audience can be seen cheering up for the contestant and whole-heartedly enjoying the performance of the Hindi song ‘Aankhein Khuli. It seems the judges are quite impressive and entertained by the contestant.

The video has garnered over thousands of views, several likes and adorable comments by the netizens.

Here are few comments:

Honestly I’m amazed that someone can sing in a foreign language that they don’t know otherwise — Nilofer (@Nilofer_nh) May 27, 2021

