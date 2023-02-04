Chinese boy dances to Bollywood song ‘Aankhein Khuli’: Watch viral video

A cute video where a Chinese little boy has been seen dancing to the famous Bollywood song ‘Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho’ from ‘Mohabatein’ has gone viral on social media. Posted by lucky_hang_hang to Instagram in January the post has so far earned a huge 940,145 likes. Apart from that it has also garnered a number of interesting comments.

We can see in the video that a cute little kid is presenting a dance to the tune of the Shah Rukh starrer famous Bollywood song ‘Aankhein Khuli’ from ‘Mohabatein’. Anybody can see that in the cute dance rendition the boy perfectly comes up with the original steps of the song.

Netizens are amazed to witness the cute dance by the small kid. They came up with a number of comments. A user wrote, “Aww Bollywood thank-you cutieee.” Another Insta user commented, “Omg I can’t believe like seriously every beat he is matching, best best best love you boy.”

Another user commented, “How cute baby dance in Indian song.” and yet another offered, “Love from India.”

Yet another user wrote, “OMG Indian song so happy to see you vibing to our song.” And another user comes up with a sweet proposal for the cute little boy and writes, “M gonna wait for you …m 23 now so i guess till my 60 ..meet me soo.”

Last but not least, a user predicted, “This kid is going to give very tough Competition to Hrithik Roshan.”

Watch the video here: