Chinese boss hands out Rs 240 crore in bonuses, spreads cash across tables at Grand Gala

China: A Chinese business leader has stunned social media after distributing a massive 180 million yuan (approximately Rs 240 crore) in year-end bonuses to employees laying stacks of cash across long banquet tables and inviting staff to take what they could count in 15 minutes.

According to the sources, the company earned 270 million yuan in profits this year and chose to distribute nearly 70 per cent of it among employees.

The extraordinary event was organised by Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd on February 13. More than 60 million yuan (around US$8.7 million) was handed out in cash on the spot. Nearly 7,000 people attended the celebration, with 800 banquet tables arranged for the occasion.

“Give Everyone More,” Says Boss Cui Peijun

The company’s chairman, Cui Peijun, reportedly wasn’t satisfied even after the initial distribution. Questioning the finance department, he asked whether rising gold prices were the reason behind recent reward trends. In previous years, employees had received gold necklaces and rings.

He then instructed the finance team to bring out more cash and distribute an additional 20,000 yuan (around US$2,800) to each employee.

The event also featured additional gifts, including washing machines. Videos from the gala show employees holding bundles of banknotes, counting cash at the tables, and celebrating what many online have called a “money party.”

Founded in 2002, Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd has expanded its operations to more than 130 countries, manufacturing cranes and material-handling equipment. Cui Peijun owns approximately 98.88 per cent of the company’s shares.

This is not the first time the chairman has made headlines for his generosity. On International Women’s Day last year, he reportedly gave nearly 1.6 million yuan (US$230,000) to 2,000 female employees.

Online, he has earned the nickname “the boss who loves giving out money the most.” Explaining his approach, Cui said that young people today face heavy financial burdens, including car loans and mortgages, and any support the company can provide makes a meaningful difference.

Here is the video:

