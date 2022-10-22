Child’s adorable way of buttering his mother will brighten your day

Kids are highly entertaining, their cute and adorable acts always manages to put a big smile on our faces. In light of it, a screenshot of a child’s text conversation with his mother is going viral online, and is too sweet to miss.

Shared on Reddit by handle @missmlaargh, the screenshot shows a text exchange between the user and her child. In the messages, the child can be seen asking his mother to order a pizza for him. Although the mom agreed to it, the condition was to wait until she gets off the ongoing meeting. However, what the kid did next was totally unexpected and came as a pleasant surprise to the mom as well as netizens.

She wrote, “Thanks Mom. thank you for always using all your money to help me and all the hard work you put into the family, thankyou.”

The mother posted the pic with the caption, “My kid figured out my love language.”

Take a look:

The child’s thank you message, full of gratitude, to his mom is winning hearts on the Internet. Meanwhile, what made the conversation funny is how the child super adorably asked for an update on his pizza immediately after the praise.

He wrote, “Did you order it?” immediately after the sweetest text.

So far, the post has garnered more than 48.9k upvotes, and hundreds of comments. Netizens were delighted by the child’s way of showing love towards both his mother and food. One person asked, “but did you order the pizza tho” to which the mother replied, “Spoiler alert: I ordered the pizza.”

Another user wrote, “That kid will be a lawyer or a very nice person one day” and a third comment read, “As a lawyer, I like the implication that those are mutually exclusive options.”

Here’s how others reacted: