Children’s Day special viral video from IFS Susanta Nanda: Watch

Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, who is very popular for his interesting animal videos on Twitter, has come up with his latest post that dwells upon Children’ Day. Claiming ‘smile’ as the ‘most precious thing in the world’ he wished for the Children’s Day in the caption of his Twitter video.

The video was posted today to Twitter that reads, “The most precious thing in the world is the smile on the face of a child. A lovely Children’s day to all.” The lovely animal video has so far garnered more than 4.5k likes, around 650 retweets and 38 quote tweets.

As we can see in the video it exhibits a few affectionate moments shared together by a monkey and a flock of chicks. And the video has garnered a lot of adorable comments in such a short time.

A comment reads, “What a stunningly beautiful sight, thanks! God bless these lovely and innocent creatures, may Nature nurture them.”

“Every one except human can tolerate each other… They don’t throw bombs on each other,doesn’t chop, rape..” another comment read.

“B’ful video. True friendship is free of color, creed, and size. It nurtures through only and only love,” another Twitter user commented.

Watch the video here: