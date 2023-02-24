Child saved by thread from being hit by bike; Video viral

Life is very unpredictable. When everything appears to be over, something emerges to provide the much-needed comfort and help us to move forward. The same is the case with death. Every living thing will pass away at some point, and there is no way to avoid mortality. Despite this, we all make an effort to overcome the odds, just as we would in the wake of a disease, an injury, or any other potentially hazardous circumstance. Several young, healthy people have unexpectedly passed away, leaving many surprised and traumatized, while many go on to live into 90 or even 100 with excellent health. In light of it, a video showcasing a child’s miraculous escape from death has surfaced online.

The viral footage shows a small street in what appears to be a slum with four or five people walking and a bike passing by. There is an arrow placed in the video by means of video editing. The arrow is pointing to a man who is slowly making his way across the narrow roadway from one side to the other. As he has reached halfway, a toddler, bursts from one of the shanties and runs toward him. The child is about to be knocked off by a speeding bike when the man grabs him in his arms and stops the bike in its tracks. The two-wheeler tumbles and falls down as a rider used abrupt brakes in an effort to save the child by bringing both the bike rider and pillion with it.

The clip was shared by a Twitter page named @ShockingClip.

Take a look:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered more than 59.7k views and tons of likes. Highly impressed by the clip, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Real father.” Another commented, “good.” A third comment read, “A lesson learned is here- Drive slowly in streets.”