Chicken lays egg weighting 210 gram in Maharashtra, claimed as biggest in India

By Himanshu 0
Chicken lays egg weighting 210 gram

A chicken reportedly laid an egg last Sunday in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur that weighted 210 gram. It is said to be the biggest in India.

As per reports, a chicken of a poultry farm in the Talsande village of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra laid an egg that weighted 210 gram. The owner of the poultry first witnessed it. He collected the egg and measured it. He found the egg was about 200 grams. However, when the other day he cross-checked it weighed 210 grams. The weight of the egg was cross-checked with three different weight scales and it was confirmed that its weight was 210 grams.

Experts have claimed that there may be three to four yolks inside the said egg laid by this said chicken.

As per reports, the record for the largest egg, as recorded in the Limca Book of Records, in India was held by a chicken in Punjab. It had laid an egg weighing 162 grams.

You might also like
Offbeat

Indian Teacher’s Desi Teaching style, you will just love, Watch video

Offbeat

Read the viral love story of woman who fell in love with the husband of the woman her…

Offbeat

Young couple’s Bollywood style proposal in Paris goes viral: Watch

Offbeat

Snake gets stuck inside speedometer of bike: Watch viral video

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.