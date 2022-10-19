Chicken lays egg weighting 210 gram in Maharashtra, claimed as biggest in India

A chicken reportedly laid an egg last Sunday in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur that weighted 210 gram. It is said to be the biggest in India.

As per reports, a chicken of a poultry farm in the Talsande village of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra laid an egg that weighted 210 gram. The owner of the poultry first witnessed it. He collected the egg and measured it. He found the egg was about 200 grams. However, when the other day he cross-checked it weighed 210 grams. The weight of the egg was cross-checked with three different weight scales and it was confirmed that its weight was 210 grams.

Experts have claimed that there may be three to four yolks inside the said egg laid by this said chicken.

As per reports, the record for the largest egg, as recorded in the Limca Book of Records, in India was held by a chicken in Punjab. It had laid an egg weighing 162 grams.