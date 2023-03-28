ChatGPT saves dog’s life with problem that even vet couldn’t diagnose

ChatGPT has once again surprised people with its accuracy. Earlier, a woman was able to detect her breast cancer years before its formation by using AI technology. Following this, many have brought the tech to use in a positive way. Now, in a similar series of astonishment, a Twitter user claims that the chatbot has saved his dog’s life by accurately diagnosing a health problem that even veterinaries were unable to identify.

Identified as Cooper under the username @peakcooper on Twitter, the user stated that his dog named Sassy was diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, but the symptoms worsened even after taking the prescribed treatment. However, after many failures and disappointments from the vets, Cooper remembered that medical diagnostics seemed like the sort of thing GPT4. Though the AI chatbot did not claim to be a veterinarian, it detected a rare blood condition.

In his tweet Cooper wrote, “#GPT4 saved my dog’s life. After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment and despite serious anaemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well. After a few days, however, things took a turn for the worse.”

“I noticed her gums were very pale, so we rushed back to the vet. The blood test revealed an even more severe anaemia even worse than the first day we came in. The vet ran more tests to rule out any other co-infections associated with tick-borne diseases, but came up negative,” he added.

Cooper then dog his dog Sassy back to the vet but had to return with no result whatsoever. Instead, they advised him to wait and see how the dog’s condition progresses. “At this point, the dog’s condition was getting worse and worse, and the vet had no clue what it could be. They suggested we wait and see what happens, which wasn’t an acceptable answer to me so we rushed to another clinic to get a second opinion.”

In the meantime, the desperate pet owner turned to ChatGPT for help, “it occurred to me that medical diagnostics seemed like the sort of thing GPT4 could potentially be really good at, so I described the situation in great detail.”

Cooper entered the actual transcribed blood test results from multiple days and asked for a diagnosis. While the AI chatbot did not claim to be a veterinarian, it suggested that the dog’s bloodwork and symptoms could indicate immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia (IMHA).

He then took the prognosis to another veterinarian, who confirmed the same and began the treatment. As per Cooper, since then Sassy has made almost a full recovery.