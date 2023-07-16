Chandrayaan-3’s Night Sky Picture in Australia Goes Viral

A captivating photograph of Chandrayaan-3 amidst Australia’s night sky is going viral on social media. The image, shared by astronomy enthusiast Dylan O’Donnell from MIT’s GC Astronomy, has gained immense popularity on Twitter.

Dylan, who watched the live launch of Chandrayaan-3 on YouTube, managed to capture the stunning nighttime picture just 30 minutes after the launch as it passed over his house.

The photograph showcases a mesmerizing blue hue, accentuating the presence of the lunar mission against a backdrop of twinkling stars. Adding an artistic touch to the viral image is a Pernille Folcarelli tree.

The picture, shared by Dylan with the tweet, “Just watched India’s space agency launch their moon rocket on YT, then fly over my house 30 mins later! Congrats @isro! Hopefully, you stick the landing 💪🏼,” has already garnered a staggering 740K views on Twitter.

Enthusiastic netizens flooded the post with comments, praising the remarkable capture. One user inquired about whether the image was a result of a long exposure shot or a standard photograph, eliciting awe and admiration from others with comments like, “Wow! Brilliant capture!”

Dylan O’Donnell skillfully managed to capture this extraordinary shot just half an hour after the launch of the lunar mission from Sriharikota on July 14. The image serves as a testament to the beauty of space exploration, captivating audiences worldwide.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, at 2.35 pm and is scheduled to arrive in lunar orbit on August 5.

Once the spacecraft reaches the Moon, Isro will begin decreasing its orbit, reducing its altitude above the Moon, for it to be pulled by the Moon’s gravity.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will demonstrate India’s ability to develop these technologies and will help the country to become a leader in the global space industry.