Chandrapur creates history with Guinness World Record Lavani Performance, watch

Advertisement

Maharashtra: In a breathtaking display of cultural synergy and rhythmic precision, the city of Chandrapur etched its name into the Guinness World Records on March 2, 2026. A massive assembly of 2,432 women and girls performed 20 distinct Lavani dances in just 20 minutes, shattering the previous record of 1,326 participants.

The event, held at the Chanda Club Ground, was organized by the Utkrashta Mahila Manch in collaboration with the Somaiya Group of Institutes. Dressed in traditional nine-yard Nauvari sarees, the performers ranged from nine-year-old students to sixty-year-old veterans, showcasing the intergenerational appeal of Maharashtra’s folk heritage.

Key Highlights of the Feat:

2,432 participants danced simultaneously, nearly doubling the previous record held since 2017.

The group mastered a grueling sequence of 20 Lavani songs performed back-to-back within a strict 20-minute window.

Participants from Chandrapur and surrounding tehsils underwent intensive training for over a year to ensure perfect synchronization.

Beyond the technical milestone, the event was a celebration of Nari Shakti (Women’s Empowerment). Organizers emphasized that the goal was to take the vibrant “heartbeat of Maharashtra” to a global audience while breaking social taboos often associated with the dance form.

Advertisement

Clips from the performance quickly found their way online. A video shared by Instagram user @chhabuwairagade has already clocked around 50k views, with users calling it “goosebumps-inducing” and “culture at its finest.”

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhabu Wairagade (@chhabuwairagade)