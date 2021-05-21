Tea is probably the world’s most adored beverage. Chai lovers celebrate May 21 as International Tea Day every year. In India, Chai is an emotion.

The day is celebrated widely and according to the United Nations, International Tea Day is observed to highlight practices that foster sustainable production and consumption of tea and promote its many benefits.

From the famous cutting chai to masala chai, adrak wali chai, tandoori chai, Chai is an emotion for people in India. From poor to middle class to rich, everyone drinks tea. As the world celebrates, International Tea Day today, social media users are flooding social media with tributes to their favourite beverage.

As the world celebrates International Tea Day, take a look at some hilarious ways in which tea-lovers are honouring this drink.

Here are some hilarious #InternationalTeaDay memes:

#InternationalTeaDay

Everyone is celebrating international Tea Day☕ Meanwhile coffee lovers- pic.twitter.com/71l1DlMEGf — Ritika Bhati🇮🇳 (@meme_vali_bandi) May 21, 2021