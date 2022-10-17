Catching a beautiful speckled king snake: Watch viral video

A video that has been posted to Instagram recently on September 24 has gradually earning views more and more each coming day as it showcase some rare thing. Posted to Insta by snakes_video__ the post has so far earned 336 likes and a few comments.

We can see in the video that the snake catcher moves into the bushes and takes out a snake from the bushes. He then goes on narrating about the reptile.

As per media reports, while speckled king snake kills by constriction the diet of speckled kingsnake consists of mammals, birds, rodents, frogs, lizards, and other snakes. It usually grows up to about 48 inch in total length. It is also known as the salt-and-pepper snake.

The common name of the snake is derived from its pattern, which is black, with small yellow-white specks, one speck in the center of almost every dorsal scale. Found in the central and southern United States.

Watch the video here: