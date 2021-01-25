A heart-warming video of a pet cat stopping a toddler from climbing the balcony railings has gone viral on social media. Netizens praised the cat for its protective behaviour.

The video shows a baby standing near the balcony and trying to climb the balcony railings by grabbing on to them in the meantime the cat gently pawing at the baby’s hand to stop him from doing the dangerous act.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Sudha Ramen on Sunday.

The officer captioned the video as “Someone rightly said not all heroes wear capes.”

People praised the cat as the guardian angel of the baby as keeps the toddler away from the railings.

Many also criticized the baby’s father or whoever has shot the video for their irresponsible behavior as at the end of the video a man’s jeans-clad legs were seen but he did not attempt to stop the baby from grabbing the railing.

In the first 3-4 seconds the cat looks at the kid’s dad with questioning eyes – Why are you not stopping him. ❤️❤️ — Maneesh 🇮🇳 (@winsplit) January 24, 2021

The video has been viewed more than 180k times and liked by more than 21k people