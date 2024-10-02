Cat saves boy from dog attack, watch viral video

A cat saved a boy from dog attack. This was seen in a recent video that has gone viral so far on social media. The incident is said to have been taken long back while the video has been posted recently and it has gone viral so far.

As we can see in the video a car has been parked and an infant boy is walking with his tiny bicycle. At this moment a dog (seems to be a stray dog) appears in the scene and launches attack on the boy. The boy falls down and the dog starts dragging him along with his bicycle when the cat appears as a hero and body-slams the dog. As a result the dog gets pushed away and the boy gets saved. Now, the cat drives the dog away.

Meanwhile a woman (perhaps his mother) rushes near the boy and makes him to stand up. Yet, we don’t know why but she leaves the boy there and runs away.

And now again we see that the dog reaches near the bicycle and the cat again hits it back.

Posted by user Nature is Amazing to X platform (formerly Twitter) today, the post has already gained more than 319k views merely within these couple of hours.

The caption of the video reads, “In 2014, Tara the cat saved her owner’s child from an unprovoked dog attack by bodyslamming the dog.”

The post has also earned a number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

“That was awesome but what the hell is up with that mom running away without her kid in her arms?”

“Cats will risk their lives for their babies, she probably thinks of that child as hers <3 what an amazing bond they must have <3 The only thing I saw that I thought was weird is the adult, she checked on the child and then ran away without the child?? whats up with that??If that was my kid I would’ve picked him up and ran inside with him. Why did she leave him behind?”

“Such a brave cat!”

“Cats are undefeated”

“That cat is a hero! I am not surprised either, cats can be protective.”

“Cat brought a winning scratch card to its owner.”

“She definitely dug her claws into that dog.”

Watch the video here:

In 2014, Tara the cat saved her owner’s child from an unprovoked dog attack by bodyslamming the dog pic.twitter.com/81Bw2AuWMh — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 1, 2024

