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A bizarre and hilarious video is taking the internet by storm, and it features an unexpected reaction from a cat.

In the viral clip, a cat is seen sitting calmly on a bed. Right in front of it stands a woman, holding a cloth in front of her. The cat gazes at her with curiosity, completely unaware of what is about to happen.

Within a second, the cloth drops to the ground — and the woman behind it vanishes into thin air. What happens next is pure gold. The cat, frightened by this mysterious happening right in front of its eyes, jumps up and runs away to hide behind a sofa table. It gets so scared that it can be seen literally standing on its toes, peeking out in fear.

The video was posted by the handle ‘Nature is Amazing’ on X as @naturesamazingg and has already been viewed by thousands of people.

The video has also earned some extraordinary comments from netizens.

One user wrote, “Ok – I’m with the cat on this one.”

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Another commented, “Cat thinking: Ok, something’s not right here… ok something is DEFINITELY Not right here…Ok this is weird…This is Definitely weird…Umm… Where’d they go?!”

A third user joked, “Better to be curious from a distance,” while another said, “Is he a meerkat in disguise.”

The magic trick may be simple, but the cat’s priceless reaction has made the video a must-watch.

Watch the viral video here: (click on the text below)

Cat frightens as woman vanishes, video goes viral, watch