Cat fight over gym equipment going viral: Watch video

Now-a-days, staying fit and healthy has become a priority for many people. To stay fit, many people like to go to gyms and for some people working out is like a daily necessity. As gyms have a limited number of equipment, sometimes people are forced to wait to use some of them during a busy period. However, this time of waiting causes irritation when someone wants to go home after doing that last set of exercises but they have to wait for it to get vacated.

And the irritation reaches another level when someone hogs the equipment for a long time when you are waiting on the side and it’s your turn another person suddenly jumps the line and occupies the equipment.

A similar case was seen in a new video that is currently going viral on the internet. In a viral video shared on the microblogging site Twitter, a woman was seen waiting for another to complete her set on the Smith Machine in the gym. However, as the woman moved forward to use the machine after it got vacated, a third lady entered the scene suddenly and pushed her out of it. And the next scene is what attracted the attention of social media users.

As the woman pushed her from behind, the woman got angry and an ugly fight ensued. The two women started slapping and pushing each other and even pulled each other’s hair. Seeing them fighting other women intervened and break the fight between them.

Watch the video here: 

The video has already gained over 3 lakh views after being shared online. The clip has amassed a plethora of reactions from netizens.

“When you take pre-workout with protein scoop,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Cringe content.” While another user wrote,”That’s extra workout..more calorie burn.”

