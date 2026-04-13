Car Rams into Pedestrians in Belthangady, Karnataka, watch

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A Maruti Omni car hit at least four pedestrians walking along the Kolpada Bailu road in Belthangady, Karnataka, on April 12. The horrific footage of the incident was captured on CCTV which has gone viral on social media after being posted to X platform by user Ghar Ke Kalesh.

As per the post, the incident took place on April 12. As seen in the footage, four people including a kid are walking on roadside when a speeding van rammed into them. The hit was so hard that the vehicle overturned and a sign board got uprooted.

The vehicle, reportedly coming from Mangaluru, caused critical injuries to one person of the four. Fortunately, the three others including the kid sustained only minor injury.

The critically injured person was rushed to a nearby private hospital with the help of locals.

The others escaped with minor injuries.

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Watch the video here:

Warning: The video of the incident is disturbing and not suitable for all viewers.

📍Belthangady, Karnataka: Disturbing visuals show a Maruti Omni ramming into pedestrians walking along the Kolpada Bailu road on April 12. The car, reportedly coming from the Mangaluru side, hit four people walking along the roadside. One person sustained critical injuries and… pic.twitter.com/JitRfq3aDm — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) April 13, 2026