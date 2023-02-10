Canadian man receives MC Donalds order in 10 seconds: Watch the viral video

The internet is a storehouse of entertaining content. Every now and then, we come across videos and photos that leave us amazed. One such entertaining video we have for you featuring a man from Bengaluru.

Hunger is something that can strike at any time. In light of it, a man named Caleb Friesen decided to drive to a McDonald’s outlet in Koramangala at midnight. The outlet was closed, much to his dismay. He then noticed a large number of delivery agents at the pick-up window and decided to place an order through the Swiggy app. After few seconds, he selected the restaurant as the pickup location on the app. The order was delivered in just 10 seconds by the delivery agent.

Mr. Friesen shared a post where he wrote, “Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald’s, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald’s to McDonald’s. 10-second delivery achieved.” After sharing the post, he also shared a video on his Twitter handle with a caption. The caption in the post reads,” Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald’s, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald’s to McDonald’s. 10-second delivery achieved.”

Watch the video here:

Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald’s, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald’s to McDonald’s. 10-second delivery achieved. pic.twitter.com/W3PhzmGJrT — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) February 8, 2023



The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Did you also avail the post mid night Swiggy McD discount. It’s either some money off or a free McVeggie I think.” Another commented, “10 seconds, haha! Zepto’s going to have a complex.” A third comment read, “Absolute @peakbengaluru moment!”