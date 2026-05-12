Can raising one child really cost Rs 6.75 crore? Viral finance video sparks debate

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A finance creator’s claim that raising a single child in an Indian metro city could cost as much as Rs 6.75 crore . It has triggered a heated debate across social media, with many users questioning whether parenting in urban India is slowly becoming a luxury.

The conversation began after finance educator Udayan Adhye shared a viral Instagram video explaining how long-term expenses of children — from school fees and coaching classes to gadgets, vacations and healthcare — can add up over two decades. According to him, rising education inflation is one of the biggest reasons behind the massive estimate.

In the video, Adhye pointed out that education costs are increasing much faster than the returns offered by many traditional child investment plans. He explained that a college course costing lakhs today could become dramatically more expensive by the time a newborn turns 18.

There were more than 350k views and more than 7k likes.

But the internet was divided over the calculation. While some users agreed that private schooling and urban lifestyles in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi are becoming increasingly expensive, others argued that the estimate represented a very upper-middle-class way of living. Several people said simpler lifestyles, government schools and controlled spending could reduce the cost significantly.

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Despite the disagreement over the exact figure, the video struck a chord with many young Indians, especially those already worried about balancing family planning with financial stability. For some, the viral discussion became less about the number itself and more about the growing pressure attached to raising children in modern urban India.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udayan Adhye | Finance & Investing (@udayanonmoney)