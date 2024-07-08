Can an eagle lift a child? Giant eagle narrowly misses lifting a child, watch

Can an eagle lift a child? Though it seems impossible, it is not always true. Yes, if the eagle is a giant one, it can lift a child. A video has recently gone viral in which it was seen that a giant eagle narrowly missed lifting a child. The terrifying video has gone viral on social media.

As we can see in the video a kid is standing near a water stream while a giant eagle flied down from the sky and tried to lift the boy. The eagle had already downed its toes and was completely ready to lift the boy. The giant bird also reached to the exact place where from it could have picked up the boy.

However, perhaps someone was watching the giant eagle and was aware about its intention. It was seen that at the last moment a man runs into the scene and rescues the baby merely a few seconds before the eagle would have executed its wild intention of the picking up the child. Surely, it was a narrow escape for the child and the man acted like a hero and saved the child from a real lethal danger.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by user stellarrealities on June 28 and within these couple of days it has already garnered a huge 155, 141 likes. “ …Nature’s power is both awe- inspiring and frightening. Giant eagles stand 10 feet tall and have wing spans of up to 20 feet…,” the user described in the caption.

Watch the video here: