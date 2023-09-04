Calf producing milk! 13-month-old Odisha calf giving 3 litres of milk per day! watch

Bhadrak: In a rare happening, a 13-month-old calf is reportedly producing 3 litres of milk per day. This rare and strange phenomenon has been seen in the Harakana Sahi in Jenasahi under Fatepur Panchayat in Tihidi Block of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

It is to be noted that cows can only produce milk, once they have given birth to a calf. However, this exception has been witnessed in Odisha. This is a rare happening.

The said calf is reportedly giving 1.5 litres of milk twice a day, in the morning and evening. Some of the milk of the calf is being offered in the temple while the rest is being consumed by the calf owner’s family.

It is to be noted that the calf has not given birth yet.

The calf has been giving milk in this way for the past two months. And for this the villagers are mentioning the calf as ‘Kamadhenu’.

Various veterinarians examined the calf but could not find any exact reason for giving milk.

On the other hand, many people from the surrounding area, including the village have crowded the place to witness the rare calf. Even many people are bowing down in front of the calf believing it to be a divine astonishment.

Sudarshan Das of this village is a cowherd by profession. He owns three cows whom he has put in a cowshed of this house..

About two months ago in the morning when he was milking cows, Sudarshan saw that milk is automatically coming out of the udder of the calf.

Curiously, he started milking the calf and to everybody’s astonishment, the calf produced milk.

Like other dairy cows, about 2 liters of milk came out of the calf during milking. Later in the evening also, he milked and the calf produced about one and half litres. Since then, the family is milking the calf twice a day and it is giving 3 litres in total per day.