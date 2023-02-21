Butterfly resembling Lord Jagannath seen in Odisha’s Jajpur district: Watch

Jajpur: A butterfly resembling Lord Jagannath was seen in Jajpur district of Odisha on Tuesday. Importantly, the butterfly was witnessed in a Lord Jagannath temple.

As the information was spread within no time a crowd flocked to the temple to take a glimpse of the butterfly.

The butterfly which is brown in colour has certain pattern on its head that resembles the face of Lord Jagannath.

As the butterfly was found in a Lord Jagannath temple many people believed it to be a divine astonishment. While some people maintained that Lord Jagannath often manifests in similar ways for his devotees, some others were seen worshiping the butterfly.

Asked about it an expert said that this is a rare species of butterfly, the number of such butterflies is comparatively less.

Watch the video here: