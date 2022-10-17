Bureaucrat receives fake Job offer with Rs 9,700 salary, Warns internet against scam messages

You may have received some SMS or Emails that offer you a job in a good company. These types of SMS or Emails are generally fake and are used by fraudsters to scam people. So, if you ever receive such type of message don’t respond to them.

Warning users about such scams, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who is known for sharing interesting content on Twitter, recently shared a screenshot of a fraud message in a tweet.

The tweet shows a job offer with a salary of Rs 9,700. The message says, “Your resume is received in our company and the salary is Rs 9,700.” It ended with a WhatsApp link asking the user to contact the company for further details.

Mr Parveen Kaswan shared the video with the caption, “finally got the job offer”. “Now confused what to do.” He further alerted his followers and said “Dear friends, these days many fraudulent people or agencies keep sending these links of SMS and Emails. Don’t react or click on the links. It can lead to data theft, hacking or financial fraud. Be safe.”

It is noteworthy to mention that fraudsters use these types of phishing attempts to scam people. The message has garnered various types of reactions from netizens. Several users also shared their experience with these types of messages. Some users also jokingly suggested the IFS officer watch the ‘Jamtara’ web series on Netflix to clear his confusion.

“Just Rs 9700 offer,I got Rs 75000_90000 many times from these type of companies,” commented one user. While another wrote, “This is nothing. Someone died in Africa and left a huge fortune for me. I just have to transfer 35,000 for “processing” the fortune it seems. I will become a billionaire. I will transfer everyone who likes this message a small part of that fortune.”

Like the IFS officer said don’t ever respond or click on any links given in these types of messages. Otherwise, you may become a victim of fraud, or your account may get hacked.