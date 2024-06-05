Man’s Bullet-bicycle Confuses Police, WATCH viral video here

In a recent viral video, a man’s bullet-bicycle confused the police. The man riding without a helmet was stopped by the police, only to discover it was a bicycle disguised as a bullet.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) of a man riding a motorcycle without a helmet and being pulled over by police for violating traffic rules.

However, when the cops took the keys and thoroughly examined the motorcycle, they appeared surprised. A pedal-equipped bicycle was discovered beneath the bullet body. The man’s bullet-bicycle confused the police.

They were unable to issue a challan to the man because the vehicle was not technically a bike. The video ended with the guy pedaling away, smiling.

Comments such as “Ajab Gazab,” “Great innovation,” “India is not for beginners,” “That is so funny,” and numerous others posted in the comments section of the video. Another user said that “this invention was superior to the AI-powered Bujji that was displayed in Kalki in 2898 AD.”

The video that was uploaded on June 3, has garnered as many as 1.5 M views, 19.9 K likes and 148 replies.

