Bull in distress after entangling it’s neck in bicycle

Agra: In a rare incident, a stray bull’s neck got stuck in a bicycle in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the market area under Dauki police limits in Agra city. Following this, in an attempt to get rid of the bicycle from his neck, the bull went furious and started running here and there. This ultimately led to a sudden frenzied rush of panic-stricken people.

As per reports, a man came to the vegetable market on Tuesday to buy vegetables. At this juncture, he parked his bicycle and went inside the market when the bull somehow entangled its neck in the bicycle.

The video was posted to Twitter by UnSeen India today and so far it has already garnered a lot of comments and likes.

Reportedly, in order to make itself free from the bicycle, the bull then started running here and there. Soon a stampede was seen in the vegetable market and nearby shops.

Later, after much effort the villagers succeeded in removing the cycle from the stray bull’s neck , following which people heaved a sigh of relief.