Bull in distress after entangling it’s neck in bicycle

By Shrimayee Debasmita 0
Bull's neck got stuck in a bicycle
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Agra: In a rare incident, a stray bull’s neck got stuck in a bicycle in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the market area under Dauki police limits in Agra city. Following this, in an attempt to get rid of the bicycle from his neck, the bull went furious and started running here and there. This ultimately led to a sudden frenzied rush of panic-stricken people.

As per reports, a man came to the vegetable market on Tuesday to buy vegetables. At this juncture, he parked his bicycle and went inside the market when the bull somehow entangled its neck in the bicycle.

The video was posted to Twitter by UnSeen India today and so far it has already garnered a lot of comments and likes.

Reportedly, in order to make itself free from the bicycle, the bull then started running here and there. Soon a stampede was seen in the vegetable market and nearby shops.

Later, after much effort the villagers succeeded in removing the cycle from the stray bull’s neck , following which people heaved a sigh of relief.

You might also like
Offbeat

22-feet-long python swallows 54-year old woman in Indonesia

Offbeat

Video of Japanese YouTuber’s energetic performance on Naatu Naatu goes viral,…

Offbeat

Watch what happens when elephant tries to enter inside bus

Offbeat

Viral Video: Watch massive fight between college students and toll employees

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.