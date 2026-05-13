Brothers gift sister dream home of Rs 50 lakh, in Ludhiana, emotional video goes viral

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A heart-warming video from Ludhiana is making people emotional on social media after two brothers surprised their sister with a house reportedly worth Rs 50 lakh.

The viral clip shows the brothers bringing their sister to the newly build home without revealing the surprise beforehand. As she enters the house and realises it has been gifted to her, the woman becomes emotional and breaks down in tears. Family members standing nearby can also be seen celebrating the special moment together.

The brothers later hand over the keys to the house while their sister hugs them emotionally. The video captured not just the surprise itself, but also the strong bond shared between the siblings, which touched thousands of people online.

Soon after being shared on social media, the clip began spreading rapidly across Instagram and other platforms. Many users praised the brothers for their thoughtful gesture and called the moment “pure love” and “every sister’s dream.”

The video got more than 1 million views and more than 90 lakh likes.

Several people in the comments section said the video reminded them of the importance of family support and emotional connections. Others wrote that expensive gifts become truly meaningful when they come with love and care. People commented on the video, one user said “your sister is so lucky to have you as your brother”, another user said “bohot bada dil hai app logonka”.

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Some users also pointed out how rare and special such moments are in today’s fast-moving world, where people often forget to express appreciation toward family members. Many called the brothers an inspiration for the way they chose to celebrate their sister.

The emotional reaction of the sister became one of the most talked-about parts of the video, with viewers saying her tears reflected genuine happiness and gratitude.

As the video continues to go viral, it is being widely shared as a beautiful example of sibling love, thoughtful surprises, and the joy that family moments can bring.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harminder Kaur Devgan (@mindodevgan)