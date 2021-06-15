Bridegroom’s dance on superhit Bhojpuri song goes viral; Watch

By WCE 3
Bridegroom’s dance on superhit Bhojpuri song

Several videos are going viral on different social media platforms. Once such video shared by a Twitter user has now gone viral.

One Sanjay Yadav has shared the video. “Funny very funny moment dance dulha indain marriage Function,” he captioned the video.

In the video, the bridegroom, who is wearing a golden sherwani and maroon safa

is seen so excited during his marriage procession that he is dancing bare feet along with

Related News

Irked by noise of firecrackers at wedding, elephant goes on…

Huge snake climbs on the electric pole, watch what happens…

with his family members and other women.

Netizens can’t keep calm over his dance to a superhit Bhojpuri song.

Watch the video here:

You might also like
Offbeat

Irked by noise of firecrackers at wedding, elephant goes on a rampage; Watch viral…

Nation

WATCH: Car drowns into sinkhole at Ghatkopar area of Mumbai

State

Odisha: Spoons, nails stick to body of Balasore man, Magnetic field creation…

Offbeat

37-year old woman gives birth to 10 children, sets Guinness World Record

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.