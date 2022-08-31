You can’t miss this romantic video of the bride and groom, watch now

Marriage is considered as very sacred and one of the biggest events of an individual’s life. People put their all efforts to prepare for their marriage many days or even months in advance. They also take all possible steps to make their marriage very unique and special. They also hire cameramen to take photos and videos to capture every possible moment and keep it a memorable one. Some of such videos and pictures of weddings go viral on social media. These days too, a video is viral.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page of bridal_lehenga_designn. In the short video, it can be seen that the bride and groom are looking at each other, while the wedding rituals are going on, in such a way that it looks so romantic and adorable and a smile will come on anyone’s face.

It is seen in the video that the bride and groom are sitting in the marriage mandap surrounded by their guests, family and friends. The priest is also busy in conducting the wedding rituals. In the meantime, the bride starts staring at the groom and subsequently the groom also looks pays attention to her. Gradually, the bride gives a lovely smile to him and the groom also passes the smile in the same style. During this, a woman sitting behind them keeps looking at both of them and smiles.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have liked the video and given their comments.

Watch the video here: