Bride & groom break into fight on their special day, video goes viral: Watch

Many Indian weddings could go catastrophically wrong in manyways. Often, the relatives disrupt the ceremony, or in some circumstances, it’s the bride and the groom who sabotage their own special day. In light of it, a video has recently gone viral on the social media.

The video showcases the bride being fed by the groom, but apparently, the sweet scene suddenly turns violent when the husband forces the bride to eat thereby pushing her back. In an instant reaction, the bride punches the groom which makes him horrified as a result of which he also smacks her in retaliation for her strikes.

The bride and groom had a full-fledged fistfight on stage, which brought about a wave of violent attacks from both sides.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ with the caption,“Kalesh B/w Husband and Wife in marriage ceremony.”

Kalesh B/w Husband and Wife in marriage ceremony pic.twitter.com/bjypxtJzjt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 13, 2022

So far, the post has garnered more than 116.6k views and tons of comments. Impressed by the clip, netizens flocked to the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote,”yeh shaadi hori ye divorce?.” Another commented,” Did they tie the knot?.” A third comment read,” Pal bhar m kese badal jate hai riste.”