Bride and groom’s romantic dance on ‘Tumse Hi’ song leaves Internet gushing

Marriage is one of the most important days in one’s life. Therefore, everyone tries to make it as memorable as possible. Indian weddings are a three-day extravaganza where many rituals take place. One such custom is of garland ceremony. To make it more grand bride and groom often do something that becomes a topic of discussion on social media. In light of it, a couple performed a romantic dance during their wedding festivities and the video of it is going viral on social media.

The clip shared on Youtube by ‘Archi’s Dance Academy,’ shows a bride and groom dancing to the ‘Tumse Hi’ song from the movie Jab We Met. Their romantic performance has Netizens gushing over the love in the air.

“This Bride and groom give us the fairytale feel.” reads the caption.

Watch Video Here:

The video has so far garnered more than 60.1k views and hundreds of comments. Netizens praised the couple for their coordinated steps and beautiful chemistry. One person wrote, “2 minutes silent for those whose dream like this type of marriage” another commented, “This is so dreamy.”

A third person wrote, “Where and when I will find this kind of romantic partner” and many filled the comment section with words like “Amazing,” “Dream” and heart eyes emojis.